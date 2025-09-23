‘False God’: Alexander Duncan’s Comment on Hanuman Idol in Texas Triggers Backlash

The Texas Republican leader, Alexander Duncan, has made controversial remarks against Lord Hanuman that have sparked a huge row. The 90-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman in a US city is called the ‘Statue of Union.’ Duncan objected to the idol being placed in a US city, as the United States is a Christian nation. He posted on X, "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation." He also posted a video of the statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the town of Sugar Land, Texas.

In another post, the leader cited excerpts of the Bible. He posted, “'You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea.' Exodus 20:3-4.” He further added, “'They traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen.' Romans 1:25.”

These remarks made by Duncan went viral online and were criticised by many. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) slammed him for his remarks and termed them “anti-Hindu and inflammatory.” The group filed a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party. They urged the party to take action against him. HAF posted on X, "Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination-displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate-not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?"

Several users reacted to Duncan’s X post and stated that the Constitution of the US gives them the freedom to practice any religion. “Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. And there's obvious influences on Christianity...so it would be wise to honor and research the 'religion' that predates and influences yours,” a user wrote. “We are a nation full of people who hold different religious beliefs. It’s called freedom of religion. If the followers of a religion are not harming or oppressing others then their religon is protected under our US constitution,” another added.

About the Statue of Union:

The Statue of Union, located at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, is recognized as North America’s tallest Hanuman statue, standing 90 feet high. Symbolizing strength, devotion, and service, it was conceptualized by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and inaugurated on August 18, 2024. The monument, named after Hanuman’s role in reuniting Lord Ram with Sita, is designed to be a spiritual center that inspires hope, peace, and devotion for generations to come.