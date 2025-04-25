Families confirm abuse of detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, Balochistan erupts in protest

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 25 : Leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), currently held in Huda Jail in Quetta, have allegedly been subjected to severe torture by security forces, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Among those reportedly abused are Dr Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Beebow Baloch. Allegations suggest that personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) entered the prison and carried out the physical assaults in the presence of jail authorities, The Balochistan Post reported.

Family members of the detained activists claim that prison authorities initially refused to grant them visitation rights. It was later confirmed that Beebow Baloch had been taken from Huda Jail by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and remained missing for several hours before being moved to Pishin Jail, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to her relatives, she has endured severe torture and is now on a hunger strike. In a video message, her brother stated that when they tried to visit her, female police officers threatened to detain their cousin and aunt, The Balochistan Post cited.

After waiting for three hours, Beebow Baloch's family was finally allowed to meet her in Pishin Jail, where they learned about the torture she had suffered. Beebow also confirmed that Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch were subjected to similar abuse.

According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly denounced these actions, stating that the state is using unlawful and inhumane methods to crush their movement. Nevertheless, they emphasised that such tactics will not weaken their resolve in the fight for their rights. When Gulzadi Baloch's family was later permitted to visit her, they noticed visible signs of physical abuse. Gulzadi confirmed that her fellow detainees had also been mistreated.

In reaction, human rights organisations and legal associations throughout Balochistan have issued strong condemnations. The Kech Bar Association declared a boycott of court proceedings as a form of protest. Furthermore, the Makran High Court Bar Association, along with the Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur Bar Associations, released a joint statement denouncing the violence. They described Beebow Baloch's removal from prison by CTD personnel as unlawful and a clear breach of human rights, The Balochistan Post reported.

On 24 April, legal bodies across the Makran region carried out a full boycott of court activities and issued a warning to authorities, stating that any further unlawful actions against Baloch women could lead to intensified protest measures.

