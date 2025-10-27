Families protest in Kech over alleged enforced disappearance of three men by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 27 : A protest demonstration took place in the Mand Balochabad region of Kech district, Balochistan, demanding the return of three men who are believed to have been forcibly disappeared following their alleged detention by the Pakistani military, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The individuals reported missing have been identified as Fahad, the son of Usman; Hamood, the son of Mohammad Jan; and Haroon, the son of Mohammad. Residents claim that the three men were allegedly apprehended by Pakistani forces on the evening of October 23, and since then, their whereabouts have remained unknown.

Numerous families, including women and children, took part in the demonstration, holding banners and placards calling for the urgent release of the missing individuals. Protesters appealed to the government and higher authorities to ensure the safe return of those who have gone missing, according to TBP.

Enforced disappearances have long been a highly contentious issue in Balochistan, where families often accuse state security agencies of detaining individuals without charges. Over the past two decades, numerous protests and sit-ins have been organised across the province by families seeking information about their missing loved ones.

Local human rights organisations, such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have documented thousands of such cases, although official figures from the Pakistani government differ significantly. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly expressed concern over the issue, urging Pakistani authorities to investigate claims of enforced disappearances, ensure accountability, and end the practice of secret detentions, as cited by the TBP article.

Pakistani authorities, however, have consistently rejected these allegations, asserting that many of the missing individuals have either joined insurgent groups or are living abroad.

Despite these denials, demonstrations by the families of the disappeared continue to be a common occurrence in Balochistan's civic landscape, with activists emphasising the need for justice, transparency, and a commitment to the rule of law, TBP reported.

