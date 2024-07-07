Family of abducted Baloch businessmen to organise protest in London demanding his safe release

London [UK], July 7 : The family of forcibly disappeared Baloch businessman Taj Muhammad Sarparah, on Saturday announced to organize a protest in London on July 20, demanding his safe return from the Pakistani administration, the Balochistan Post reported.

Saleha Marri, the wife of Sarparah urged the representatives of all the communities especially the Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Mohajir, and Kashmiri communities of PoJK who are oppressed at the hands of the Pakistani administration to join this protest and raise the voice of the united solidarity for human rights.

Additionally, a Baloch rights organization Baloch Voice for Justice also announced that an online social media campaign on 'X' will be run on July 19 by using "#ReleaseTajMuhammadSarparah", as the day marks the fourth anniversary of the Baloch businessman's disappearance.

Sarparah had been abducted while travelling back home from Karachi airport, and his whereabouts have been unknown ever since the Balochistan Post reported.

Notably, the issue of enforced disappearance has witnessed a steep rise in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Previously, a sit-in protest camp led by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) demanding the safe recovery of missing individuals completed its 5496th day outside the Quetta Press Club.

At that time, Sibghatullah, the Convener of Baloch Yakjehti Committee Makran, along with others, visited the camp to express solidarity with the families.

Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) is an organisation dedicated to advocating for the safe recovery of individuals who have disappeared in Balochistan, reportedly due to actions by Pakistani security forces.

The organisation, led by figures like Mama Qadeer Baloch, has been actively engaged in peaceful protests and advocacy efforts to bring attention to the issue of enforced disappearances in the region.

VBMP's persistent efforts include maintaining a protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club for several thousand days, aiming to pressure authorities and international organisations to address the plight of missing Baloch individuals and their families.

Mama Qadeer Baloch, Vice Chairman of VBMP, emphasised during his speech to visitors that for the last seventy years, the Baloch community has been striving for independence. He mentioned the historical absence of media coverage and political awareness among the Baloch, which has led to limited formal documentation.

However, since 2000, there has been a gradual rise in political and intellectual maturity among the Baloch as they continue their struggle.

Mama Qadeer Baloch denounced Pakistani forces for forcibly abducting Baloch youths, citing violations of international human rights laws.

He further criticised Pakistan for disposing of abducted youths' bodies, while praising the Baloch community's disciplined approach to peacefully seeking their recovery.

Forced disappearances in Balochistan involve the systematic abduction of individuals, including activists, journalists, and civilians, by state security forces or associated groups.

This practice occurs without legal procedures or disclosure of their locations. The issue has persisted over time and is associated with accusations of human rights violations, a lack of transparency in governance, and efforts to stifle opposition.

These disappearances create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, profoundly affecting families and communities who strive for answers and accountability regarding their missing relatives.

