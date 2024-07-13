Family of Indian man missing in Montana, USA urge government, consulate for more help

Washington DC [US], July 13 : The family of Siddhant Vitthal Patil, who went missing in the USA after he took a trip to the Glacier National Park in Montana have urged the Indian government to help them get more details on his whereabouts. Patil who was working in San Jose had taken a trip to Glacier Park when he was reported missing.

Patil's maternal uncle, Pritesh Chaudhari in Pune says that he had sent Siddhant's last location update to the Indian consulate in Seattle, but they said that he is 'presumed to be dead'. The maternal uncle says he has provided all the information to the embassy.

"Siddhant's parents are in shock. I am coordinating with the Indian embassy in Seattle. I shared his last location updates received from his Apple watch and mobile Phone with the embassy and also talked to his friend," he said.

Chaudhari said he requested the embassy for a thorough investigation into the case but is yet to receive a response.

"I feel helpless on seeing the mail that states Siddhant is presumed to be dead. I got to know of an NGO worker and he is helping me as much as possible," he said.

Chaudhari urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the matter up with the US government. He added that they still hope that Siddhant is alive.

"Apple has sent all the text messages on Siddhant's phone but they are encrypted. We requested the embassy to try and get it decoded but to no avail."

Siddhant's employers at Cadence Design Systems in San Jose are also urging the US Congress representative to follow up with the matter, but action can only be initiated by the Indian consulate.

Chaudhari added that the Indian embassy said that they cannot do anything as of now because the water level is very high and they are scanning the area with drones. The receding of water may take weeks or months, they said.

In its last update on July 8, the Indian Consulate in Seattle said " Consulate is in touch with the office of Governor of Montana on this matter and following up regularly. While a search operation was conducted yesterday, another round of search and rescue is again underway today by the National Park Rangers. The consulate is keeping the friends and family of Siddhant V Patil updated on this matter."

According to reports, Siddhant had gone to Avalanche Creek with his friends. He probably slipped after losing his balance on a large rock. He went underwater, briefly resurfaced, and then was swept up by the current and into the gorge.

