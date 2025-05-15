Family remains key to social cohesion: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, affirmed that the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting families as the cornerstone of cohesive societies and a key pillar of sustainable development.

Marking the International Day of Families, Sheikh Abdullah noted that this year's observance holds particular significance with the recent establishment of the Ministry of Family. This important development reflects the UAE's strategic vision of placing the family at the centre of national priorities, further underscoring its role as a driving force for social and economic progress.

Sheikh Abdullah added, "Since its founding, the UAE has firmly believed that empowering families is essential to empowering society. Guided by this conviction, the nation has developed an integrated framework across the social, educational, healthcare, and housing sectors to strengthen family stability and support their educational, social, and economic roles."

The UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted, believes that human development begins within the family, through the strong bonds that unite its members and the supportive structures that surround them with care, respect, and empowerment.

This highlights the need for collaboration between families and all sectors of society, fostering shared responsibility to nurture confident, ambitious generations who can actively contribute to the nation's development and future progress. (ANI/WAM)

