"Fascist Hasina will never be free of responsibility": BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Khaleda Zia's death

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 1 : BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan accused ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina of bearing responsibility for the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Speaking at Manik Mia Avenue on Wednesday ahead of Khaleda Zia's namaz-e-janaza, Nazrul Islam Khan said, "On February 8, 2018, Khaleda Zia walked into jail after being subjected to the personal vengeance of fascist Hasina. But she came out of prison seriously ill," The Daily Star reported.

He further said Khaleda Zia's prolonged imprisonment, denial of adequate medical care and restrictions on seeking treatment abroad caused irreversible damage to her health and eventually led to her death.

Referring to medical opinions, Nazrul said, "According to doctors at home and abroad, her illness worsened because she was denied the opportunity to receive treatment overseas during four years of house arrest. As a result, the uncompromising leader eventually succumbed to death. Fascist Hasina will never be free of responsibility for this death," according to The Daily Star.

Khaleda Zia's body was later taken to a temporary stage at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad at around 2:45 pm, where her janaza was held.

Nazrul Islam Khan subsequently read out a brief life sketch of Khaleda Zia on behalf of the BNP, outlining the circumstances that led her to enter politics and highlighting her long struggle for democracy, commitment to democratic values, and patriotism.

He recalled her political contributions and urged people to pray for her departed soul, stating that Khaleda Zia never surrendered to domestic or foreign pressure and never compromised on democracy, freedom of expression or voting rights despite repeated repression.

Referring to her repeated imprisonment, he said, "She was jailed during the rule of autocrat Hussein Muhammad Ershad, during the so-called 1/11 regime and again under Sheikh Hasina," The Daily Star reported.

The BNP leader said Khaleda Zia was evicted from her residence associated with the memory of her martyred husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, and sentenced to 17 years in prison on what he described as fabricated charges.

Despite these actions, he said, "Yet she never compromised with authoritarian politics. This is why she became an enduring inspiration in the struggle against fascism."

He further said, "Those who sent her to jail and made her homeless could not live in peace and were forced to flee," referring to Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a mass uprising on August 5, 2024, and later sought refuge in India.

Nazrul Islam Khan said Khaleda Zia joined the BNP on January 3, 1982, to boost the morale of party leaders and activists following the assassination of Ziaur Rahman in 1981.

He said that despite being the wife of the party's founder, Khaleda Zia rose through the ranks in a constitutional manner, serving as a primary member, vice-chairperson, acting chairperson, and later being elected chairperson through the party council.

Of her 43-year political career, he said Khaleda Zia led the BNP for 41 years as its principal leader, strengthening and organising the party.

He said she led a sustained nine-year movement against the military rule of Hussein Muhammad Ershad and played a key role in restoring democracy through a free, fair and neutral election in 1991.

Highlighting her historic role, Nazrul Islam Khan said, "She was the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the second in the Muslim world."

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on 30 December 2025 at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering figure in national politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.

