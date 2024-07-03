Fast-moving wildfire forces over 13,000 people to evacuate in California

Los Angeles, July 3 Authorities have ordered more than 13,000 people to evacuate amid a fast-moving wildfire that broke out in Northern California.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Thompson Fire, which erupted near the City of Oroville in Butte County, has already consumed over 2,100 acres (about 8.5 square km) of land as of Tuesday evening, with no containment achieved yet, reported Xinhua news agency.

Mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings have been issued in part of Butte County due to the wildfire.

Meanwhile, Oroville declared a local emergency Tuesday evening, noting the fire is expected to continue to affect substantial geographic areas within the city for an unknown duration due to extremely high temperatures and high winds.

The fire has caused and is substantially likely to cause extreme conditions, such as power outages, damage to infrastructure, burned trees, slope failures, and structural damage, said Oroville authorities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the western US state has secured federal assistance to support the response to the Thompson Fire.

