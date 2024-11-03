Fatah, Hamas hold talks in Cairo to discuss Gaza affairs: Egyptian official

Cairo, Nov 3 Representatives from Fatah and Hamas have begun talks in Cairo to discuss forming a committee to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip, Egypt's State Information Service said, citing an Egyptian security official.

The committee will be established by presidential decree from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the official said on Saturday, adding that it will include independent figures.

According to the security official, the Egyptian-sponsored meeting aims to achieve Palestinian unity and prevent the separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that Hamas insists on addressing all issues related to the conflict comprehensively, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the prisoner exchange, and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Hamas fears that if these issues are handled separately, Israel may resume its attacks on Gaza after securing the release of Israeli hostages.

The official affirmed that Egypt is making intensive efforts to resume negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire, which have been suspended since July, adding that Cairo continues to work with Palestinian and Israeli parties to secure a truce and facilitate increased humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas attack across the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and nearly 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 43,259, according to a statement from Gaza-based health authorities on Friday.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor