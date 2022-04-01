Fawad Chaudhry challenges Shahbaz Sharif, says would not allow him to become Prime Minister of Pakistan

While claiming that he will be appointed as the new Law Minister of Pakistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that in his first action post-appointment he would request the courts to suspend Shahbaz Sharif's bail and would not allow him to become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The information minister also called on for the suspension of Humza Shehbaz's bail.

While talking to the media, the information minister said that Shahbaz Shareef and Humaza Shehbaz's dreams would be shattered. Moreover, he also asserted that whosoever is on bail from courts would not be allowed to become Prime Minister of Pakistan and Punjab Chief Minister, reported ARY News.

Echoing similar sentiments as that of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said that we would not let anyone sitting outside the country change regime. Fawad, in yet another claim, said that the ruling party invited alliance parties as well as Shehbaz Shareef to come and witness the 'threatening letter but they refused, which means that they are involved in the conspiracy.

In addition to this, while referring to the disgruntled MNAs of the Imran Khan-led PTI, Fawad said that they have been tracking the "meets and greets" and legal action would be taken against the people who would cross the floor in the vote of no-confidence, reported the news channel.

This comes at a time when PM, earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

