FBI Director Kash Patel faces congressional scrutiny over Charlie Kirk case

Washington [US], September 14 : FBI Director Kash Patel is preparing to face congressional scrutiny over his handling of the investigation into the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, amid early missteps including a mistaken social media post claiming that "the subject" in the killing was in custody, Al Jazeera reported.

Patel is scheduled to appear before the Senate and House judiciary committees on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he is expected to answer questions not only about the FBI's management of the Kirk case but also about his ability to stabilise an agency reportedly divided by political conflicts and internal upheaval since his appointment, Al Jazeera added.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Patel for the speed with which the FBI identified and captured Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson.

However, criticism has emerged even from conservative circles questioning Patel's qualifications to lead the country's top law enforcement agency, which oversees 38,000 employees, including 13,000 agents.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Christopher F Rufo, a fellow at the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute, said it was "time for Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI."

"He performed terribly in the last few days, and it's not clear whether he has the operational expertise to investigate, infiltrate, and disrupt the violent movements of whatever ideology that threaten the peace in the United States," Rufo added.

"I've been on the phone the last few days with many conservative leaders, all of whom wholeheartedly support the Trump Administration and none of whom are confident that the current structure of the FBI is up to this task," he further said, Al Jazeera reported.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson also weighed in on X, stating, "The FBI situation is concerning."

Earlier, The Guardian reported that Patel was mocked by far-right groups for his "clumsy response" to Kirk's killing. Hours after the killing, Patel had posted on X: "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." The claim was later corrected after it proved false.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, a Republican, called Patel's error "amateur hour" and questioned his professionalism.

According to Al Jazeera, as the search for the suspect extended, Patel reportedly expressed frustration to FBI personnel about not being promptly informed, including not receiving a photograph of the alleged shooter quickly.

Patel also faced a lawsuit on the day of Kirk's death from three senior FBI executives dismissed in an August purge, which they described as retaliation under the Trump administration. Among them was Brian Driscoll, who alleged he was terminated after resisting leadership demands during an earlier investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Patel is also under scrutiny for prioritising investigations into illegal immigration and street crime, and continuing to pursue Trump's grievances long after the conclusion of the Russia investigation.

"Because of the scepticism that some members of the Senate have had and still have, it's extremely important that he perform very well at these oversight hearings," said Gregory Brower, the FBI's former top congressional affairs official, Al Jazeera reported.

The FBI declined to comment on Patel's upcoming congressional testimony.

