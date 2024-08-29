FBI releases photos of gun used in Trump assassination bid

Washington, Aug 29 The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released photographs of the rifle and the backpack used by Thomas Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania in July.

The photographs show how the rifle could have been broken down to fit in the SwissGear backpack found at the site from where Crooks had fired eight bullets.

The semi-automatic rifle was an A-15 made by DPMS Panther Arms, a leading manufacturer of these weapons. Caliber: 5.56x45mm/.223.

"Thomas Crooks' rifle broke down as was likely done for transport and the backpack was recovered onsite," the FBI mentioned in a caption along with the photograph.

The FBI also released a photograph of two improvised explosive devices that were found in the trunk of Crooks'.

The receiver for remote detonation was in the "OFF" position; the devices had several problems in the way they were constructed, the FBI said.

The assassination attempt on the former US President took place on July 13 when he was addressing a Republican campaign rally in Buttler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Crooks was from a village -- Bethel Park -- around 65 km from the venue of Trump's rally.

Crooks fired multiple gunshots at Trump from an AR-15-style rifle. One of the shots scraped through Trump's ear.

The gunman had positioned himself on the roof of a manufacturing plant that was around 120 metres away from the stage where Trump was delivering a speech.

Trump, however, survived the assassination bid as US Secret Service agents rushed the stage to shield him.

The attack led to the death of one civilian and caused severe injuries to two others.

Crooks was eventually shot dead at the rally by the US Secret Service Counter Sniper Team.

The FBI, speaking about Thomas Crooks' Internet search history, said that he had searched more than 60 times for information about Trump and President Joe Biden as well.

Crooks' online searches date as far back as September 2023. He registered for the Trump rally at which he opened fire after nearly a year-long extensive search.

