FCCI, PBPC explore ways to strengthen joint cooperation

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Humaid Mohamed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), met today with Dr. Syed Qaiser Anis, President of the Pakistan Business Professional Council (PBPC) in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders met to discuss ways of bolstering cooperation between the Emirati and Pakistani private sectors, improving the business environment and stimulating trade and investment growth, in line with the visions of the two friendly countries towards achieving sustainable development.

The FCCI Secretary General stated in a press statement that the meeting comes within a series of meetings held by the FCCI's General Secretariat with relevant authorities related to the UAE business community for the purpose of discussing mechanisms to enhance cooperation that serve the business environment and the interests and investors of both sides.

He explianed that the meeting contributes to exchanging knowledge, expertise and various experiences, exploring the challenges facing businessmen and investors, and finding possible solutions for them.

He expressed the readiness of the FCCI to provide all facilities and services that contribute to enhancing investor confidence by identifying any challenges that may hinder their business, and activating joint communication channels between the two sides. (ANI/WAM)

