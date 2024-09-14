Federal Investigation Agency to probe threatening posts from Imran Khan's X account: Pak minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will look into the "threatening" remarks and management of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder Imran Khan's social media accounts, according to Minister of Information Atta Tarar's announcement on Friday.

Atta Tarar said during a news conference that Imran Khan's social media profiles are being "used" to undermine national security and sow discord and disorder in the nation, ARY News reported.

"He (Imran Khan) should be ashamed of undermining national security, inciting people to anarchy and committing sedition," Atta Tarar said.

The minister claimed that the social media post from the PTI founder's account amounted to sedition and was causing chaos in the nation.

He claimed that Imran Khan had once again compared himself to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman in the article, but he became evasive when it came to the current state of affairs in Bangladesh, where the people had destroyed the statues of the latter after discovering the truth about their own past, reported ARY News.

Tarar further stated that the handling of the PTI founder's social media accounts while he was detained was the subject of an investigation by the FIA.

"It would be ascertained who is the handler of his social media accounts and whether such posts are being made on his behest or it is done on directives of someone else," Atta Tarar said.

He added that an abortive attempt was made to plot against the chief justice in office as well as leaders of other organisations. The minister said, "Imran Khan attempted to organise the populace against two significant state institutions through these posts."

Speaking on Imran Khan's jail accommodations, Atta Tarar claimed that although the PTI founder had everything he needed in his cell"like a presidential suite"he still turned to criticising government agencies.

"Nobody would be allowed to attack the state institutions at any cost," Tarar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor