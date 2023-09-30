Federal Investigation Agency's former director joins Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 : Former Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to ARY News, former DG Memon is facing three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

As per the Pakistan-based media outlet, the PML-N’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has appointed Memon as the head of the 12-member committee formed to welcome the former premier Nawaz Sharif, who is reportedly returning to Pakistan from London on October 21.

Apart from Memon, Muhammad Zubair, Nehal Hashmi, Shah Muhammad Shah and Kheeal Das Kohistani are part of the committee.

Earlier, Former Pakistan leader of the opposition Raja Riaz joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of the PML-N supremo's return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that Raja Riaz joined the PML-N after meeting the former Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The coordination committees for the homecoming reception of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, have been established by his party, according to ARY News.

The coordination committees for the women's wings of the PML-N's Punjab, Islamabad, and KP have been formed in preparation for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, who is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21.

According to ARY News, Khawaja Saad Rafique will be in charge of the Rawalpindi division, Malik Ahmed Khan will be in charge of Gujranwala, Ahsan Iqbal will be in charge of Sargodha, and Khurram Dastagir will be in charge of the Faisalabad receiving committee.

Moreover, party member Javed Latif will head Sahiwal, Awais Laghari Multan, Ayaz Sadiq Bahawalpur, Talal Chaudhry Dera Ghazi Khan and Saud Majeed will be responsible for the Lahore committee. Under nine divisions, committees of the party officials of 36 districts will also be constituted.

PML-N's Okara committee will be under the leadership of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sargodha, Musaddik Malik Attock, Hanif Abbasi Chakwal, Saba Sadiq Jhelum, Shaikh Aftab Gujrat, and Chaudhry Tanvir, reported ARY News.

