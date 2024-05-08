Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump's classified documents trial in Florida

Florida [US], May 8 : Federal judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed the trial regarding former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents in Florida, citing significant issues related to classified evidence that need to be resolved before the case proceeds to trial, CNN reported.

In her order issued on Tuesday, Judge Cannon cancelled the previously scheduled May trial date without setting a new date. This decision means that there are currently no trial dates set for the other three criminal cases against Trump.

The indefinite postponement of the classified documents trial by Judge Cannon could potentially push it closer to the 2024 election or beyond, as reported by CNN.

The new schedule outlined by the judge details the legal disputes that must be resolved before the case can proceed to trial by jury. Judge Cannon stated that this process would take at least until late July of the current year.

In her order, Judge Cannon highlighted that there are eight substantive pending motions that she has yet to decide. She also acknowledged the complexity of the national security mishandling allegations in the case, describing them as "novel and difficult questions."

While all parties agreed that the case would not be ready for trial by May, prosecutors advocated for a trial date in July, whereas Trump and his co-defendants proposed dates in August and September. Trump's legal team has consistently argued in court filings that holding a trial before the election would be unfair.

The further delay in the trial could potentially result in Trump's two federal cases converging.

In Washington, DC, Trump faces charges related to alleged crimes committed during his presidency aimed at overturning the 2020 election results. This case, brought by special counsel Jack Smith's team, has been paused while the Supreme Court deliberates on Trump's claims of extensive immunity. A ruling from the Supreme Court is anticipated by July, according to CNN.

In the Florida case, Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents and obstructing the Justice Department's investigation in collaboration with co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Cannon announced in her new scheduling order that she will conduct a hearing on Trump's request for records from the Biden administration, previously considered a longshot. The hearing is scheduled to begin on June 24 and is expected to last three days.

This decision by Judge Cannon represents a significant victory for Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee. The hearing will provide Trump and his legal team with an opportunity to present unfounded theories about the prosecution, including claims of political motivation.

Attorneys representing special counsel Jack Smith have vehemently refuted allegations of political bias and opposed the decision to hold the hearing, considering it unnecessary and unjustified.

Additionally, Judge Cannon has scheduled a hearing for June 21 to address Trump's assertions that Smith's appointment was unlawful.

Trump's request for records from the Biden administration is grounded in the argument that various federal agencies, including those within President Joe Biden's White House, are effectively part of the prosecution team.

However, Smith's office has dismissed these claims as baseless and the discovery request as frivolous, asserting that the defence's arguments do not meet the required threshold for such a proceeding, CNN reported.

