'Feels like homecoming', says Usha Nadkarni as she enters 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni will be soon seen in a spirited avatar in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', and has opened up on her role, saying it feels like a 'homecoming'.

'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' is an impossible love story between two contrasting characters -- an optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one’s marriage after finding a suitable partner -- Amruta (played by Sriti Jha) and a worldy-wise, Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers.

Fans of Usha will be delighted to see her back in this sharp-tongued, spirited avatar that the actress is most loved for.

Talking about the same, the 77-year-old actress said: “I am really excited about making a comeback on Zee TV after such a long time, it truly feels like a homecoming. I will be playing the role of Amruta’s grandmother in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'.”

“She's a feisty firebrand who stands up for what is right. I believe Dnyaneshwari is a strong woman who will leave a significant impact in the audience’s mind,” added Usha.

The recent episodes of this gripping family drama have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with some truly exciting sequences.

From Amruta’s father coming to take away her mother Bhavani’s (Hemangi Kavi) jewellery, to Amruta denouncing her father’s name and taking her mother’s name as her official middle name, we have seen her standing rock-solid besides her mother and for what is right.

Amid all this, the viewers will see a dhamakedaar entry of Usha as Dnyaneshwari -- Amruta's grandmother.

In the latest promo, Amruta sees her mother being taunted by Babita (Kishori Shahane Vij) on Amruta having crossed the marriageable age.

Even as Amruta stands up against this line of questioning that only women are subjected to in society, viewers will see the entry of a powerful ally in the form of Amruta’s feisty, firebrand grandmother played by Usha.

With the entry of this eldest member of the Chitnis family, viewers will be surprised to see how closely her views align with Amruta’s, demonstrating yet again how the youth more often than not resonate strongly with their grandparents.

The show airs on Zee TV.

