Fellow dancers thank Lizzo in open letter for 'shattering limits'

Los Angeles, Aug 18 The Lizzo controversy is going ahead with full pace, and the 'Big Grrrl' singer is facing a lot of flak from people, following her lawsuit which revealed some graphic details. Nonetheless, the singer has also received praise from fellow dancers in an open letter, praising her for "shattering limits" and "breaking boundaries".

The letter came from Lizzo's dance group which was posted on Instagram, and captioned: "We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honoured to share the stage with such amazing talent. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

The letter added: "THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us but for Women and All people breaking Barriers."

They further mentioned: "We've been travelling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment industry can bring…So Grateful that the standards of Beauty in this Team go beyond the surface!"

Lizzo was sued by her fellow dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez who filed charges of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

According to Variety, the complaint reads: "Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed."

Days after the lawsuit was made public, Lizzo addressed the allegations in an open letter of her own: "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised…"

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she added.

