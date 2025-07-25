Felt like dream: Children who performed for PM Modi in Maldives share unforgettable moment

Male, July 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartwarming welcome from children of the Indian diaspora in the Maldives, who performed a traditional classical dance upon his arrival at the Kurumba Village Resort on Friday.

The performance was part of a vibrant cultural reception during PM Modi’s two-day state visit to the island nation.

The children, dressed in traditional attire, had prepared for weeks to greet the Prime Minister through dance, showcasing India’s cultural heritage and the emotional bond shared by the diaspora with their homeland.

One of the young performers described the experience as surreal: “It felt like a dream. After our performance, he asked the security to remove the barricade and came close to us, applauding each one of us. It was such a special moment, once in a lifetime,” she said, beaming with pride.

Another student shared, “We had practised so hard for this day. I never thought I’d get to see the Prime Minister this close, let alone perform for him. He smiled and waved at us, I’ll never forget it.”

Parents of the children, who were also present, were deeply moved by the interaction.

A member of the Indian diaspora said, “The feeling can’t be expressed. I feel so blessed and privileged that I got the opportunity to meet him. He even played with my child. His aura is so powerful and kind; he truly loves children.”

Another woman said, “We had sleepless nights preparing for this day. His energy and presence are so inspiring. It felt like a dream come true for all of us.”

PM Modi arrived at Velana International Airport earlier in the day and was received by Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu with ceremonial honours, traditional music, and chants of “Vande Mataram”.

The Prime Minister is in the Maldives as the Guest of Honour at the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations, marking his third visit to the island nation and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu’s tenure.

His visit reflects India’s deepening cultural and strategic ties with the Maldives under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

