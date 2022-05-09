Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes big lead in Philippine presidential election

By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 08:48 PM2022-05-09T20:48:41+5:302022-05-09T21:00:13+5:30

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, is taking a big lead in Monday's Philippine presidential election over his main rival, incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo.

The 64-year-old Marcos garnered 20,978,083 votes over 57-year-old Robredo's 9,921,820, Xinhua news agency reported citing the live unofficial count from the elections commission server.

Marcos' running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, leads the vice presidential race, garnering 20,622,870 votes.

The Commission on Elections has yet to release the official tally of the election.

