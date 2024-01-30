Fifth World Nomad Games to take place in Kazakhstan from September 8 to 14

Astana [Kazakhstan], January 30 : The fifth World Nomad Games will be held in Kazakhstan from September 8 to 14 and will bring together some 4,000 participants from over 100 countries of the world.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India said in a release that more than 1,00,000 tourists are expected to travel to Kazakhstan for the event.

It said the programme of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana will see its participants competing in 20 competitive and 10 exhibition sports, including archery, wrestling, intellectual games, hunting and more.

'The Universe of Nomads' will be unveiled in Astana to let the guests of the World Nomad Games know more about the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people and the participating countries. Around 30,000 visitors are expected every day, the release said.

The fifth World Nomad Games will be held under the motto 'The meeting in the Great Steppe'.

