'Fighter' motion poster packs a solid punch laced with cinematic rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

Mumbai, Aug 15 The motion poster of the much awaited Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of Independence Day, and it packs a solid punch raising the curiosity bar for the film.

The motion poster begins with aerial shots of three F/A-18E in a formation before it cuts to the ground track shot leading up to the revelation of Hrithik's character sporting a pair of sunglasses and donning the aviators' uniform. This is followed by the character cards of Deepika and Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor 'Fighter' to release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, on January 25, 2024

'Fighter' is designed for a gig-screen cinematic experience and the cinematic background score of Vande Mataram in the motion posters promises an unparalleled cinematic affair. The film being directed by the superstar director Siddharth Anand, who has delivered blockbuster hattrick with 'Bang Bang!', 'War' and 'Pathaan' only cements the fact.

The film has been shot at multiple real locations and has used the latest cinematic technology to achieve a spectacle for global screens.

Actual Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film, and its soundtrack album composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar consists of five songs, with Satchith Paulose as the cinematographer. 'Fighter' was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to the production delays owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi. The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024, exactly a year after Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan'.

