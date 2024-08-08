FIIDS raises concerns on crisis in Bangladesh, calls international community for immediate action

Washington DC [US], August 8 : The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Bangladesh, which has been rocked by massive protests and severe violence leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Amidst the unrest, there have been alarming reports of atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, 5, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests.

The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Extremist groups like Jamat-e-Islami, which has been banned from contesting polls in the country, are being accused of committing severe acts of violence, while police are absent from the streets and the army is not enforcing the curfew.

With the police absent from the streets, the army not enforcing the curfew, and the administration seemingly paralyzed, extremist groups like Jamat-E-Islami have been reportedly committing severe acts of violence.

"FIIDS has been closely monitoring and analyzing the situation. On 7th August, FIIDS held a panel discussion featuring experts such as India Foundation Executive Director Captain Alok Bansal, HRCBM Executive Director Priya Saha, and FIIDS Chief of Policy and Strategy Khanderao Kand to deliberate on the crisis and compile a set of recommendations," the release stated.

FIIDS has urgently called on US President Joe Biden, the US State Department, the IRF Ambassador, and presidential candidates to take immediate action to ensure peace is re-established in Bangladesh and that minorities are protected, "preventing another potential Hindu Genocide."

It has called on US elected officials, particularly members of the Human Rights Commissions, Foreign Affairs Committee, India Caucus, Hindu Caucus, and similar groups, to issue strong statements condemning the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

It has also requested the United Nations to deploy observers and peacekeeping forces to contain the situation on the ground in Bangladesh and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities.

The UN has also been requested to convene a special session focused on the condition of minorities in Bangladesh, bringing international attention and action to the crisis.

FIIDS has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to leverage their influence with the new government and military of Bangladesh to establish peace and safeguard minorities.

"Furthermore, India should prepare to set up temporary shelters along the Bangladesh border to protect those fleeing the violence," it stated.

It has asked the Indian American community to actively engage with their elected officials, urging them to take a firm stand to protect minorities in Bangladesh.

The Indian community leaders have been requested to organize vigils and other peaceful demonstrations to raise awareness about the plight of minorities in Bangladesh and "work towards preventing any potential genocide."

FIIDS, in the statement, has termed the situation is a dire reminder of the "nation's bloodied history," where "genocidal acts in 1971 led to the killings, rapes, and forced migration of millions, drastically reducing the minority population from 22 per cent to approximately 8 per cent by 2022.

"It is crucial that the international community, led by the United States and the United Nations, act swiftly to prevent further atrocities and uphold human rights for all," FIIDS stated.

