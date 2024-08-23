Fiji head teachers urged to address cyberbullying

Suva, Aug 23 Head teachers in Fiji have been urged to step up efforts to effectively address cyberbullying incidents.

The guidance aims to ensure such matters are managed appropriately and comprehensively within educational institutions, said Josua Naisele, chief executive of the Education Ministry Substance Abuse Advisory Council, on Friday, during the 41st Fiji Head Teachers Association Annual Conference.

He said victims of cyberbullying will be provided with counselling services facilitated by their schools according to the guidelines, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Parents have the option to report incidents to the police if necessary, Naisele said, adding that in such cases, the authorities will investigate and take further action as required.

He said the Online Safety Commission is available to assist in the removal of harmful posts from social media platforms, ensuring the digital environment remains safe for students.

Schools will be responsible for monitoring the situation and ensuring compliance with corrective measures, Naisele said.

Naisele further emphasises that perpetrators of cyberbullying will also need to undergo counselling.

In severe cases, warning letters may be issued to the parents of the offenders to underscore the seriousness of the behaviour.

