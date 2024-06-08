Fiji launches clean-up campaign for cleaner oceans

Suva, June 8 Fiji's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched a clean-up campaign here on Saturday to mark World Oceans Day, which serves as a global call to action, emphasising the critical need to protect and sustain the world's oceans.

The Fijian government said this initiative underscores its unwavering commitment to promoting conservation and building climate resilience, reinforcing the island nation's dedication to preserving its pristine marine ecosystems, Xinhua news agency reported.

As Fiji continues to confront the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, the need for resilience and proactive measures becomes increasingly evident.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said it remains committed to expanding the network of biodiversity parks (BioParks) and fostering greater public and stakeholder engagement in environmental advocacy.

Fiji has established three BioParks, which reflect the collaborative efforts between the government and local communities, recognizing the crucial role communities play in conserving, restoring, and managing natural resources, according to the ministry.

This alignment with national commitments towards sustainability is not only beneficial to local communities but also strengthens Fiji's overall environmental resilience, the ministry said.

