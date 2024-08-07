Fiji: President Murmu offers prayers at Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami temple in Nadi

Suva [Fiji], August 7 : President Droupadi Murmu, currently on a three-nation tour, offered prayers at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Fiji's Nadi on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, she addressed the Indian community in Fiji during an event and hailed the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji while terming the role of the Indian diaspora in the island nation as a "source of inspiration" for the entire world.

Addressing the event, President Murmu said, "It is always a special feeling to meet members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora whenever I travel abroad. Fiji is a country with which we have a special and enduring bond dating back 145 years. So it is a great pleasure to meet all of you here."

She lauded the government of India's decision to launch Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to further deepen the ties with the Indian diaspora.

She emphasized that India has played key leadership roles on the global stage as a capable and responsive India emerges.

"The historic success of our G-20 Presidency last year demonstrated what India's inclusive, decisive, ambitious, and action-oriented leadership can do for the world. As we did during our G-20 Presidency, we will continue to use every global platform to strongly voice the interests of the Global South and strive to build a fair, equitable, and secure world for future generations," Murmu said.

The President also thanked the Fiji government for recognizing the contribution of Girmits and their descendants and declaring 'Fiji Day' to recognise their contribution.

President Murmu departed from New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the second leg of her visit, Murmu will visit New Zealand on August 7-9 at the invitation of Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand.

During the state visit, Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and also address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the ministry said.

In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.

The visit also marks the first head-of-state-level visit from India to Timor Leste. President Murmu will also hold a meeting with Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.

The visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to bilateral relations with these countries and reflects a strong focus on the Act East Policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ten years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.

