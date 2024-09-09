Fiji struggles with exodus of healthcare workers

Suva (Fiji), Sep 9 Fiji's Health Ministry announced that it has struggled with the ongoing exodus of healthcare workers and was working to address the issue.

Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu said that while new personnel have been brought on board, this has not been enough to fully address the staffing shortage, local media reported on Monday.

Lalabalavu also revealed that some hospitals were operating at near-minimal capacity, reports Xinhua, quoting Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Fiji has been experiencing a considerable wave of emigration over the past two years, with 40,000 more Fijians departing from the country than returning.

The trend has raised concerns among policymakers, who are grappling with the impact of the labour exodus on the nation's economy and workforce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor