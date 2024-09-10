Fijian official urges efforts to protect children from drugs

Suva, Sep 10 The first ever Drugs and Social Issues Taskforce meeting, targeting drugs and other related social problems in Fijian schools, has been held in Suva.

While addressing stakeholders, the Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca said children are the future leaders, who must be protected and educated well to make good decisions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kuruleca said children took drugs for several reasons that included peer pressure, while some out of curiosity, and others just experiment using drugs, reported Fijivillage on Tuesday.

She said these reasons can be a platform to analyse and diagnose the root cause and discuss possible strategies to address the drug use problem.

The permanent secretary also emphasised the need to protect Fijian children from this drug scourge and related health and social issues.

