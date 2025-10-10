Fijian PM calls for unity, peace, progress as Fiji marks 55 years of independence

Suva, Oct 10 Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged all Fijians to embrace unity, peace, and progress as the nation celebrates 55 years of independence.

Delivering his Fiji Day message on Friday, Rabuka reflected on Fiji's nationhood journey, honoring the vision and sacrifices of the country's founding leaders who laid the foundation for an independent Fiji in 1970, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This year's celebration is held under the theme "Peace, Unity and Progress for All," which is not just a reflection of Fiji's past but a commitment to a shared and inclusive future, Rabuka said.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed his government's focus on inclusive rural development, improved healthcare, and access to quality education.

He said the government is investing in hospital upgrades, deploying more medical professionals, and expanding the Free Medicine Scheme to ensure equitable health services.

On national and regional security, Rabuka said Fiji continues to strengthen its defense and law enforcement institutions to confront modern challenges such as cybercrime and transnational crime.

He also praised the courage of Fijian peacekeepers serving around the world and reaffirmed Fiji's enduring role as a champion of global peace, underscored by the recent Ocean of Peace Declaration endorsed by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders.

The Fiji Day celebration in Suva kicked off on Friday morning with a march from the Flea Market to Albert Park.

The event featured a 21-gun salute by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, followed by the review of the military parade.

Earlier this week, Fiji launched its first-ever National Child Safeguarding Policy, setting a new national benchmark for child safety across all sectors of society.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran described the initiative as a landmark moment, saying it's a nationwide commitment to protect children from violence, abuse, and exploitation, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website on Wednesday.

Kiran noted that children account for around 63 percent of all sexual offenses reported to police each year. In 2022 alone, that figure climbed to 70 percent, including 34 infant victims.

She said the economic cost of such violence is staggering, with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics estimating that violence against children costs the nation about 460 million Fijian dollars annually (around 202 million US dollars) -- not counting the lifelong emotional and psychological trauma endured by victims.

The new policy ensures that all services involving children are delivered in a safe, respectful, and child-friendly manner.

It outlines concrete measures for institutions and organizations to prevent harm, including a mandatory Child Protection Code of Conduct, child-safe recruitment and vetting processes such as criminal background checks, and tailored risk mitigation strategies.

Kiran said the policy also provides clear guidance for human resource practices, particularly within ministries and agencies that work directly with children, helping to embed a culture of accountability and safety at every level of service delivery.

