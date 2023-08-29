Film editor, writer Apurva Asrani pens heartfelt note with throwback pics on completing 28 years in cinema

Mumbai, Aug 29 Film editor and writer Apurva Asrani, who is known for stitching together some of the milestone films of Hindi cinema like ‘Satya’, ‘Shahid’ and has written the poignant biopic ‘Aligarh’, is reflecting back on his journey of almost 3 decades in the cinema.

Apurva, who has now permanently shifted his base to Goa and works from there, shared several throwback pictures in which he can be seen on the sets as a young guy filled with dreams in his eyes and dedication towards his work.

Talking about how the film industry has seen monumental change ever since he started his journey, Apurva penned a long note in the caption. He wrote, “It all began in 1995. So many good people in these pictures have moved on, the industry has changed, film has moved to digital, TV has moved to OTT, newer stories, newer talents have replaced the old. I am filled with gratitude that almost 30 years in, my work still manages to find relevance”.

Apurva began his career in 1995. At 19 he became a film editor on the film ‘Satya’, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. His frenetic narrative device was celebrated by critics and audiences alike as the film gained a cult status over the years serving as a textbook for gangster films in Hindi cinema.

He further mentioned in his note, “From my early work in TV, to my debut film as an editor with #Satya, from my music videos as a director on #TeraMeraPyar to my first film as a co screenwriter with #Shahid, from finding my voice as a writer with #Aligarh, to my OTT work as an editor on Amazon Prime's #madeinheaven, and most recently as writer of the successful #criminaljusticebehindcloseddoors on Disney Hotstar, it's been one hell of an exciting journey. Thankyou for the love. Thrilled to share something new & close to my heart very soon".

In 2016 Apurva came out of the closet with regards to his sexual orientation, and had been a strong supporter of striking down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which prohibited same sex relationships.

