Filmmaker Mukesh Modi appeals to PM Modi, expresses discontent with CBFC over 'Political War'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Filmmaker Mukesh Modi, who has helmed the upcoming movie 'Political War', is quite upset with the Censor Board of Film Certification in India (CBFC) as it has refused to grant a censor certificate to the film.

As a result, the film is unable to get a release in cinemas. The filmmaker has been in India for the past three months to get a censor certificate, but all his efforts went in vain as the revising committee ultimately rejected the film’s application on December 22, 2023.

Mukesh Modi has said that the initial title of the film was '2024 Election War' but it was changed to 'Political War' after the board raised an objection to the initial title. Even after the film was submitted to the revising committee without a show-cause notice, it was rejected.

The reason stated was that the faces of the film's actors resembled Indian politicians. Mukesh Modi expressed his frustration, stating that due to the lack of a censor certificate, he won't be able to release his film in theatres.

The filmmaker also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that there is no time for filmmakers like him. He called the response of the CBFC officials "unsatisfactory".

He urged the Prime Minister to improve the system by appointing competent people to the Censor Board as it wastes the time and money of filmmakers.

Mukesh Modi said that his film aims to inspire the youth, and the government should pay attention to it.

He highlighted the inconsistency in the Censor Board's decisions, approving violent films while hindering the release of a film with a positive message.

The filmmaker also expressed concern about the damage caused to his film due to the censorship process. Despite the challenges, he affirmed that the content of the film is excellent and conveys the message about corrupt politicians attempting to destabilise India.

Mukesh Modi concluded by stating that the film will be released in overseas theatres on February 16 and after that it will be streaming on OTT platforms. He suggested that the Censor Board should be abolished, citing the absence of such a board in Hollywood.

The film, produced under the banner of Indie Films World, was shot in Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow and the United States.

