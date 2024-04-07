Final leg of 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to take place from April 11-13

Dubai [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the final leg of the 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and women is scheduled to take place from April 11-13.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the competition is set to take place on the shores of Al Mugheirah City in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.

The championship, which is an integral part of Abu Dhabi's kingfish fishing season, aims to regulate the practice in accordance with the national laws, prevent overfishing, uphold traditional heritage competitions reflecting UAE's sea heritage, revive local maritime traditions, and showcase the coastal beauty of Al Dhafra. The tournament also seeks to provide enthusiasts with opportunities to engage in traditional fishing, promote and popularise the hobby of fishing, revive the competitive spirit among participants, foster widespread participation and establish the competition as a seasonal event.

The championship awards 20 prizes to the winners in the men's and women's categories, 10 prizes each. In each category, the winner of the first place will receive AED120,000, the winner of the second place will receive AED80,000, while the winner of the third place will receive AED60,000, and the remaining award are distributed to the remaining finalists.

In its fifth edition, the competition introduces the Champion of the Season award, which is determined by the points accumulated throughout the three stages - Al-Sila', Al Mugheirah, and the Al Dhafra finale. The male recipient of the Champion of the Season title will be rewarded with a Nissan Patrol, while the female recipient will receive a Rabdan car. Points are allocated based on rankings from first to thirtieth place, following a designated chart.

The organising committee has specified that trolling, using hooks and a winch, is the only permitted fishing method in the competition. The use of nets of any kind, spearguns, or any other means is strictly prohibited.

The competition is open to citizens, residents and visitors, allowing participants to fish in all designated areas of the country where fishing is permitted.

To join the championship, competitors must register on the competition website: kingfish.aldhafrafestival.com and comply with security and safety terms and conditions in accordance with the country's rules and regulations.

Competitors are also required to install the security and safety device (ePassport) on the boats and record a video of their catch. The weight of the caught kingfish should be at least 15kg for men and 8kg for women. Further instructions about the competition are available on the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's social media platform, Turathuna. (ANI/WAM)

