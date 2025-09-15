Final stage of Spain's Vuelta cycling race cancelled due to disruption by pro-Palestine demonstrators

Madrid [Spain], September 15 : The concluding stage of Spain's prestigious Vuelta cycling race was cancelled after hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators poured onto the route, bringing the event to a halt, Euro News reported.

A large number of protestors stormed the course as cyclists entered Madrid, taking down barriers and carrying banners reading "Boycott Israel Genocide, No to Genocide," to which the police responded with tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who earlier voiced support for the demonstrations during the earlier stages of the race, while speaking at the Socialist Workers' Party rally in Malaga, stated, "Our respect and recognition for the athletes and our admiration for the Spanish people who are mobilising for just causes like Palestine." His remarks drew criticism from opposition leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who accused him of being "directly responsible for every incident that occurs," as stated by Euro News.

The race organisers confirmed that the final stage was cancelled for the first time in history. Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard was declared the overall winner.

1,100 police officers and 400 Guardia Civil personnel were deployed for the finale. Protests were organised by the Palestinian Committee of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement under the slogan "The only goal: Free Palestine." The demonstrations, which received political backing from IU, Podemos, and Mas Madrid leaders, targeted the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team, according to Euro News.

Winner Vingegaard, expressing sympathy for the demonstrators while lamenting the disruption, said, "Everyone has the right to protest. I understand the reason, but it's a shame that it has to happen here," he told local media, as stated by Euro News.

On Saturday, 100 activists blocked the road during the penultimate stage, finishing at the Bola del Mundo.

One demonstrator was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor