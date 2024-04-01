Finale of 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to take place from April 11-13

Dubai [UAE], April 1 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the finale of the 5th Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women on Al Mughirah beach in Al Dhafra city, as part of the Kingfish Fishing Season in Abu Dhabi.

The final phase will take place from April 11-13 in Al Mirfa, Al Dhafra Region.

Organsiers said the competition is an integral part of the kingfish fishing season in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the goal of protecting marine life from overfishing in accordance with national laws.

It also aims to regulate kingfish fishing, uphold traditional heritage competitions that reflect the UAE's maritime heritage, revive local maritime traditions, familiarise the public with the coastlines and islands of the Al Dhafra Region and provide an opportunity for amateurs to engage in traditional fishing.

The competition will also promote and revitalise fishing as a recreational pursuit, foster a spirit of healthy competition among enthusiasts, encourage widespread participation and establish the competition as a seasonal highlight for fishing enthusiasts.

A total of 20 prizes, valued at AED920,000, have been allocated for the final phase of the competition, comprising 10 prizes for the men's category and 10 prizes for the women's category. The first place winner in each category will be awarded AED120,000, the second place winner will receive AED80,000, and the third place winner will receive AED60,000.

The organising committee has stipulated that the exclusive fishing method allowed in the championship is trolling, utilising hooks and a winch. The use of nets of any kind, spearguns, or any other means is strictly prohibited.

Opened to UAE citizens, residents and visitors, the championship will adhere strictly to security and safety protocols, in line with the laws and regulations. (ANI/WAM)

