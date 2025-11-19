FinitiOne unveils first-ever digital wallet for TAP loyalty payments in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): FinitiOne has launched what it says is the first platform worldwide that lets users store and redeem loyalty benefits directly from a digital wallet and pay instantly with TAP.

The Israel-based company's system enables organisations and consumer clubs to issue smart prepaid cards integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing customers to redeem benefits at any payment terminal nationwide via the Sheba infrastructure.

The company says the innovation could significantly reduce the NIS 1-1.5 billion ($310-$460 million) in loyalty benefits that go unredeemed annually in Israel, while helping small businesses especially in peripheral areas join customer clubs for the first time. CEO Tomer Zussman called the upgrade "a redefinition of the digital payment experience." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor