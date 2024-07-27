Finland probes suspected violation of territorial waters by Russian vessel

Helsinki, July 27 Finland suspects a Russian vessel to have violated Finnish territorial waters in the Gulf of Finland.

The Finnish Ministry of Defence said in a press release that the Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident that allegedly took place Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Gulf of Finland is an eastern extension of the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia, with Russian territory on both sides towards the East. The centre of the Gulf comprises international waters.

