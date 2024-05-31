Finland submits defence pact with US for parliamentary approval

Helsinki, May 31 The Finnish government has submitted the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Finland and the US for parliamentary approval. The agreement was signed last December.

"The DCA will improve the conditions for the US to support Finland and strengthen Finland's security as a member of NATO," the Finnish government said on Thursday in a press statement.

The Finnish government recommended to Parliament that a two-thirds majority be required for the final approval, as parts of the DCA contravene the Finnish constitution, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Finnish parliamentary process, the parliamentary constitutional committee ultimately determines the required majority.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen expressed hope on Thursday that the DCA would be passed within a few weeks, the national radio Yle reported.

Finnish nuclear energy laws prohibit any presence of nuclear weapons in Finland.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has assured that the DCA does not change this situation.

Orpo reiterated in mid-May that there is no intention in Finland to start changing the nuclear energy laws now.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor