Fire breaks out at Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk

Copenhagen, June 19 A fire broke out at a building of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, local media reported.

Danish Ekstra Bladet quoted sources as saying on Tuesday that "a big bang from the large building complex" had been heard, and that a cloud of black smoke rose from the buildings north of Copenhagen, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ekstra Bladet quoted a police source as saying that the fire was under control and that a "large force of fire vehicles" had been sent over to the scene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor