Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Bangladesh capital Dhaka

Dhaka, Feb 20 A devastating fire broke out at a multi-storied building in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, with no death reported so far.

At least seven fire engines were fighting the fire on the sixth floor of the 12-storey building in Dhaka's diplomatic area Gulshan, which is sending thick black smoke into the air visible at least several km away.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 7 p.m. local time, has not been ascertained with the security officials yet to comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

No one knows how many are trapped inside the burning building though dozens of people were shortly evacuated from the building.

Several people reportedly jumped off the building in a bid to save themselves from the blaze.

