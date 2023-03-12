Fire engulfs 16-storey building in Karachi, no casualties

Islamabad, March 12 A fire engulfed a 16-storey building in Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal, injuring a person, local media reported.

On Saturday night, the fire, which broke out on panaflex on the building due to a short circuit, engulfed the structure, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed was quoted as saying by Geo News.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Umamah Solangi said.

Solangi said that action will be taken against illegal sign boards.

Sindh province Governor Kamran Tessori has sought a report on the blaze.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which has been brought under control.

