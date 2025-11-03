Fire Explosion at Mexico Store Kills 23 and Injures 12 In Sonora

At least 23 people, including four children, were killed after an explosion triggered a fire at a department store in Hermosillo, capital of the northern Mexican state of Sonora, local media reported. The explosion occurred in the afternoon at a chain department store in the city center. Witnesses said the fire quickly spread through the building and nearby vehicles, trapping several people inside, Xinhua news agency reported. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to conduct search-and-rescue operations and transported 12 injured people to local hospitals.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by smoke from a malfunctioning transformer. The explosion occurred in one of the stores of the local Waldo’s chain, after which the building caught fire. Local media noted that those injured had suffered burns. Authorities in Sonora said the possibility of a terrorist attack has been ruled out. Earlier in September, three people died and over 50 were injured after a gas-tanker truck exploded in Mexico City, with 19 of them in serious condition, local authorities said.

The accident occurred on the Zaragoza road under the Concordia Bridge, said Clara Brugada Molina, head of the government of the Mexican capital, on the social media platform X. It took place at around 2:20 p.m. local time when the truck, with a capacity of 49,500 litres, overturned. The injured were rushed to different hospitals, she told local media. The accident also affected 18 vehicles, and 19 of the injured transferred to hospitals are in serious condition. President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her deepest condolences to the families affected and announced the deployment of government support teams to assist both victims’ families and those injured. The Sonora Red Cross mobilized 40 personnel and 10 ambulances, conducting multiple hospital trips as part of the emergency response.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo expressed deep sorrow in a public video message, confirming the presence of children among those who lost their lives, and promised a “thorough and transparent investigation” to determine the cause. Local reports indicate the cause of the fire is under investigation, with some speculation pointing to a possible electrical fault as a trigger. The store, part of a well-known discount chain, sustained complete destruction while nearby buildings also experienced minor damage.

This tragic event has cast a somber tone over what is usually a festive weekend in Mexico. Authorities continue their investigation amid widespread mourning throughout the Sonora community. “My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X, adding that she had directed support teams to be sent to help victims’ families and the injured.