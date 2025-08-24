Fire in American Airlines Plane: Passenger’s Device Sparks Mid-Air Scare

An American Airlines flight en route to Phoenix had to make an emergency diversion to Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after a passenger’s device reportedly caught fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the airline. Flight 357, which originally departed from Philadelphia, landed safely at Dulles following reports of smoke in the cabin. American Airlines confirmed that the crew promptly managed the situation after identifying smoke from a passenger’s device. Emergency responders were waiting at the runway when the aircraft touched down at around 11:50 a.m., ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

The airline explained in a statement that the crew members had contained the device before the aircraft landed. Although officials did not disclose the type of device involved, they emphasized that quick actions by flight attendants prevented the situation from escalating further. On board were 160 passengers and six crew members, according to American Airlines. The incident did not result in any reported injuries, but the unexpected emergency landing caused concern among passengers, many of whom recalled noticing smoke and coughing as the situation unfolded in the cabin.

One of the passengers, 22-year-old Adriana Novello, later shared her experience in a video obtained by ABC News. She explained that she had been seated in an exit row and was asleep when the commotion began. Novello said she woke up to find a flight attendant jumping on her seat to grab the fire extinguisher. Shortly afterward, she noticed the smell of smoke filling the cabin, and many passengers began coughing. Looking back, she recalled seeing smoke in the aisle, indicating that something had caught fire nearby.

The FAA has announced that it has opened an investigation into the incident to determine what caused the passenger’s device to ignite during the flight. Lithium battery-powered devices have raised safety concerns in recent years, with multiple airlines issuing strict guidelines for carrying them. While the exact cause remains under review, aviation officials noted that the crew’s swift and coordinated response was crucial in ensuring passenger safety. The flight’s diversion and secure landing highlight both the risks of in-flight electronic devices and the importance of safety training for airline crews.