Fire leaves nearly 7,000 Rohingya homeless in Bangladesh camp

Dhaka, Jan 8 Nearly 7,000 Rohingyas have become homeless overnight after a fire blazed through a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, the UN Refugee Agency has said in a statement.

According to the statement, nearly 800 shelters are feared to have been destroyed, which started around 1 a.m. on Sunday and was brought under control by 4:00 a.m. No casualties have been reported.

It also said that around 93 shelters were partially damaged, and around 120 facilities, including learning centres, mosques, healthcare centres, latrines, bathing facilities, water points and solar street lights were destroyed or damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Rohingyas displaced by the fire are temporarily taking shelter within the camp's community centres, including in temporary communal shelters, and are being provided with emergency food assistance, including fortified biscuits and hot meals.

More than one million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are living in Cox's Bazar, nearly 400 km southeast of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

--IANS

