"Firm to uphold religious harmony": Bangladesh Foreign Ministry amid row over arrest of Hindu priest

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 26 : Following the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in an official statement that the government is firm to uphold 'religious harmony' in the country, irrespective of religious affiliation.

"Bangladesh government is firm to uphold religious harmony in Bangladesh, irrespective of religious affiliation, and uphold rule of law for every Bangladeshi, without distinction, under the laws of land." the statement read.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry stated that the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is being "miscontructed." The foreign ministry expressed also expressed concern over "unfounded statements" that are'misrepresenting facts and "stand contrary to the spirit of friendship" between India and Bangladesh.

"It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstructed by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges. The government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries", it said.

"The statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard", Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

"It also completely disregards that the government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike," it added.

Bangladesh reaffirmed that every Bangladeshi has the right to perform religious rituals. They noted the "peaceful observation' of Durga Puja throughout the country last month.

"Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain, or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance. Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, remains a duty of the government of Bangladesh. This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month," the statement said.

The statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry further reaffirmed that the judiciary is independent and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das is being dealt with by the court of law.

"The government of Bangladesh would like to reiterate that the country's judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law," the statement said.

"The government of Bangladesh is also committed to upholding communal harmony in the country. The government of Bangladesh is deeply concerned over the brutal killing of Advocate Saiful Islam Alif this afternoon in Chittagong. Authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on Monday, was produced before the Chittagong court that refused to entertain his bail plea and sent him to custody on Tuesday.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was presented before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, which was rejected by the court, ordering him to be sent to jail, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Tarek Aziz said Chinmoy was brought to Chittagong by road at night. He faces a sedition case at Kotwali police station, and he was arrested in connection with that case and brought to court.

