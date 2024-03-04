First African Leader visits Israel since October 7 massacre

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel President Isaac Herzog Sunday evening hosted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau. Embalo's visit marked the first state visit by an African president to Israel since the barbaric Hamas terrorist attack of October 7.

"We will never forget our friends," Herzog told him, "and you were with us even in this difficult time. You supported our position in the African Union and showed true friendship. Israel wants to assist you and your people in every possible way. You said to me in our last conversation, 'You were attacked in a barbaric and cruel manner by Hamas terrorists and we stand by your side'. This is not a clear position that every country in Africa has taken - I thank you for that, because it is the real truth."

"I am very happy to be here and understand that we are arriving at a moment of deep crisis between the two peoples who live here - between the people of Israel and the Palestinian people, and we have come to see what we can do as messengers of peace," said the President of Guinea-Bissau. "We know very well the price and the burden of war, and that war is always the last and most terrible resort. Anything that Guinea-Bissau can contribute in this modest effort to bring about negotiations, know that Guinea-Bissau and the people who live there are by your side and ready to help in any way possible to promote understandings, agreements and dialogue between you and your neighbors." (ANI/TPS)

