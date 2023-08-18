First batch of 700 Bangladeshi tourists arrive in Kathmandu as part of tourism promotion event

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 18 : The first batch of Bangladeshi tourists has arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu as a part of tourism promotion of the Himalayan nation.

The first batch of tourists consists of about 200 people who were welcomed at Tribhuvan International Airport by tourism officials while traditional musical instruments were being played in the background.

According to the officials, a total of 700 tourists from Bangladesh will be landing in Kathmandu by Saturday in chartered aircraft of Biman Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Raza, a Bangladeshi tourist in Kathmandu said, "Today it’s a milestone, a record between Bangladesh and Nepal, 700 people we have come all the way from Bangladesh to enjoy all the attractions of Kathmandu and Nepal. We are going to many places.”

Nepal's Samrat Tour and Travels Pvt. Ltd has done ground handling for Bangladeshi tourists coming to Nepal. The team that is about to come to Nepal by a chartered flight from Bangladesh is the largest so far.

The group of tourists will remain in Nepal for four nights and five days. Apart from touring around Kathmandu, the team of tourists will also be attending a conference on Sunday. The arrival of Bangladeshi tourists will help in the promotion of tourism in Nepal. This is the first time that a large number of Bangladeshi tourists are travelling to Nepal.

Bangladesh, which is close to Nepal, is a destination country with potential for tourism. A significant number of Bangladeshi tourists visited Nepal before and during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statistics of the board, 13,624 have travelled to Nepal from Bangladesh in the seven months of 2023. In July alone, 2,694 Bangladeshi tourists visited Nepal. The statistics have revealed that 2,402 Bangladeshi tourists came to Nepal in June, 2,217 in April, 2,466 in March, 1,977 in February and 2,468 in January.

Earlier in 2022, 25,384 tourists from Bangladesh visited Nepal. According to the board, a total of 534,207 foreign tourists have entered Nepal from various countries around the globe in the seven months of 2023.

