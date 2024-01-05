First case of virtual gang rape reported in Metaverse, Probe On

Even virtual world is not safe as a distressing incident took place within a virtual reality game. A 16-year-old teenager's avatar faced a virtual assault from multiple male players while she was immersed in a virtual reality game using a headset. The Daily Mail reported that the virtual animated avatar of the minor was subjected to molestation. Although the survivor did not suffer physical injuries, she is reportedly grappling with trauma comparable to that experienced by real-life assault victims.

Concerns are being raised by critics regarding the police's approach to metaverse crime investigations, particularly in light of ongoing cases involving physical assault. Home Secretary James Cleverly has defended the investigation, highlighting the gravity of the situation as the victim is a child who has undergone the trauma of sexual abuse. Cleverly emphasizes the need for caution in dismissing any aspect of the case. Additionally, he argues that individuals capable of committing such crimes in the metaverse may also be inclined to engage in similar actions in the physical world.

