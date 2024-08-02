First Dy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs holds talks with Indian Envoy

Moscow [Russia], August 2 : The First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sergei Kislyak, had a meeting with India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, on Thursday and exchanged views on topical international and regional issues.

They noted the significance of the first foreign visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia after his re-election.

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India said, "On August 1, First Deputy Chairman of #Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Sergei Kislyak had a meeting with #India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar. The parties exchanged views on topical international and regional issues. t.me/RusEmbIndia/6723 #RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti"

🇷🇺🤝🇮🇳 On August 1, First Deputy Chairman of #Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Sergei Kislyak had a meeting with #India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar. 💬 The parties exchanged views on topical international and regional issues. 🔗… pic.twitter.com/sj3QjO9JWL — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) August 2, 2024

The parties exchanged views on topical international and regional issues and reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between the two countries.

During the conversation, they noted the significance of the first foreign visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia after his re-election, as well as underscored the positive dynamics of cooperation within BRICS under the Russian Chairmanship in 2024. Particular attention was paid to the importance of developing inter-parliamentary ties.

Earlier, Ambassador Kumar inaugurated the One District One Product (ODOP) exhibition organized by the Embassy in association with the Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences, showcasing the products from 20 districts of India spanning over 11 States.

The exhibition attracted the friends of India, members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of the local media. The exhibition will last from August 1 to August 4 and will showcase the quality of traditional products and their wide variety. It also promotes ODOP items.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow, organized Nritya Manjari, the first All-Russia Indian Dance competition. This event provided a platform for Russian citizens to showcase their talent in Indian classical, folk, and popular dance forms, with enthusiastic participation in ten distinct styles.

The competition aimed to foster cultural exchange and promote Indian dance heritage among Russians, setting a promising precedent for future cultural collaborations and highlighting the universal appeal and timeless beauty of Indian dance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor