First India-South Sudan Foreign Office Consultations held in Juba to boost bilateral ties

Juba [South Sudan], December 5 : India and South Sudan held the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in the African nation's capital of Juba, marking a significant step in further strengthening bilateral relations, where both sides discussed an entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The consultations were held on Thursday in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the close ties between the two nations, with discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including capacity building, human resource development, cooperation in health, technical and vocational training, trade, and people-to-people relations, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

According to the MEA, the Indian delegation was led by M Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs, while the South Sudanese side was headed by Ambassador Philip Jada Natana, Director General for Bilateral Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan.

"The Consultations were conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the close relations between the two countries. The Consultation reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties including capacity building & human resource development, cooperation in health, technical and vocational training, trade and people-to-people relations, and discussed ways to further promote the partnership. Both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation and expressed commitment to continue high level interaction and exchanges as well as regular meetings of institutional mechanism," the MEA said

The two delegations also exchanged views on regional issues and reiterated their determination to continue close cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

During the visit, Kumar held meetings with several senior South Sudanese leaders, including Vice President James Wani Igga, Minister of Foreign Affairs Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba, Minister of Mining Martin Abucha, Minister of Livestock & Fisheries Onyoti Adigo Nyikec, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the ongoing partnership, noting the progress made across various sectors since the establishment of diplomatic relations and agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

"During these meetings, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the ongoing partnership. They noted with satisfaction, the progress made across various sectors since the establishment of diplomatic relations and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation," the release added.

The MEA in a post on X also made the announcement of the meeting, stating, "First ever Foreign Office Consultation between India and South Sudan was held on 4 December 2025 in Juba, led by Dr M. Suresh Kumar, JS (WANA) and Ambassador Philip Jada Natana, DG, Bilateral Relations."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor