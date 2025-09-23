First Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave concludes with strong commitment to explore future collaborations

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 23 : The first-ever Kerala-European Union (EU) Blue Economy Conclave successfully concluded in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, marking a significant step forward in strengthening EU-India cooperation in sustainable ocean development and climate-resilient maritime sectors, with Kerala positioned as a key partner.

According to an official press release, the conclave, which concluded on Friday, was co-hosted by the Government of Kerala, the European Union, and the Government of India, the conclave brought together a high-level Team Europe delegation led by EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, along with ambassadors and senior representatives from 17 EU Member States, European businesses, and Indian stakeholders.

The event was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan, key state ministers, and leaders from Indian and European industry and civil society.

In his address, CM Vijayan highlighted the importance of partnering with global leaders in marine sustainability.

"By partnering with the European Unionglobal leaders in marine technologies, ocean governance, and sustainability frameworkswe seek to enhance our capacity for sustainable ocean-based development, from fisheries to coastal resilience and marine innovation," he said.

The conclave served as a platform for identifying collaboration opportunities in sectors such as climate-resilient coastal development, shipping and port logistics, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, marine renewable energy, circular economy, and wellness tourism.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to explore avenues of mutual interest, with public-private partnerships seen as key to unlocking innovation, employment, and marine conservation.

EU Ambassador Herve Delphin remarked, "Kerala presents many opportunities for European stakeholdersfrom maritime industries and coastal resilience to skills and tourism. This conclave is more than an event; it is the beginning of long-term collaboration between Europe and India. Kerala has unique assets that can turn potential into reality: your location, your human capital, and your window to the sea and the world."

Despite over 6,000 European companies operating in India, Kerala ranks only 10th in terms of European investment, highlighting untapped potential.

Under the EU's Global Gateway strategy, several collaborative projects are already underway in Kerala.

These include support for the Kochi Metro from EU member states Germany and France, the CITIIS 2.0 programme in Thiruvananthapuram focusing on solid waste management, and ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste, including from fishing activities.

Additionally, the India-EU Water Partnership is developing a project with the city of Thiruvananthapuram, building on a flood study in Kochi.

The conclave witnessed participation from Kerala Ministers Saji Cherian (Fisheries), KN Balagopal (Finance), Veena George (Health and Women & Child Development), PA Mohammed Riyas (Public Works and Tourism), P Rajan (Revenue), J Chinju Rani (Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development), and Ramachandran Kadannappalli (Registration, Museums and Archaeology).

From the Centre, MoS George Kurien reaffirmed national-level support for India's blue economy agenda.

The Team Europe delegation included ambassadors from Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Romania, as well as senior representatives from Austria, France, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden.

